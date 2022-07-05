National Highways: new non-executive director

Diego Oliva has been appointed as a non-executive director of National Highways, the UK government-owned company responsible for operating, maintaining and improving England’s motorways and major A roads.

Oliva spent six years as regional director of EMEA at Facebook. He is currently co-founder and CEO of Glue, a company which connects physical devices to the internet, all collecting and sharing data. He also serves as limited partner at Earlybird Venture Capital, White Star Capital and Wamda Capital, VC funds.

National Highways chairman Dipesh J Shah OBE says: “Now, more than ever, digital technology will transform how we build, maintain, operate and use our roads and play a vital role in making them safer, greener and cleaner. Diego’s extensive experience will help us on our journey, and in particular, how we connect with our customers, the users of our roads.”

“I’m honoured to join National Highways’ board and am looking forward to helping connect people and communities more safely, efficiently and sustainably,” says Oliva. “In particular, I’m looking forward to help to improve customer experience using technology”.

