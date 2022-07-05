Transport for London gets new enforcement powers to improve cycle safety

Transport for London (TfL) has started fining vehicles that drive within, or cross, the solid white lines of cycle lanes and cycle tracks on TfL’s Road Network (TLRN).

The UK government has introduced new powers allowing TfL and London boroughs to fine motorists who infringe on cycle lanes and cycle tracks in the same way that they currently do for bus lanes and yellow box junctions. These powers were introduced at the same time as wider national changes giving local authorities in England outside of London the powers to enforce moving traffic contraventions.

Initially, TfL will use existing CCTV cameras to enforce contraventions in cycle lanes and cycle tracks at key locations across its road network.

Cycle lanes play a vital role in keeping cyclists separated from most motor traffic, reducing the risk of collisions, which can cause death and serious injury. Reducing non-compliance will help improve safety and the confidence of cyclists as part of TfL’s Cycling Action Plan and Vision Zero goal of eliminating death and serious injury on the road network.

Road danger remains a barrier to people walking and cycling more, with more than half of Londoners choosing not to cycle because of concerns over road traffic. TfL says that the new enforcement powers will help protect designated space for cyclists and make the capital’s roads more attractive for Londoners to cycle on, helping to build on the huge increases in cycling seen in the capital since the start of the coronavirus pandemic.

Siwan Hayward, TfL’s director of compliance, policing, operations and security, says: “We welcome the introduction of the new enforcement powers in London. Protecting designated space for cyclists is essential in keeping them safe and improving confidence to cycle. We will start enforcing in key locations in London to deter drivers contravening the road rules. We want to ensure a green and sustainable future for London, and to do this we must continue to make walking and cycling round our city safe and accessible to all Londoners.”

Images: TfL.