Charging triples on Gridserve’s upgraded Electric Highway

In the year since Gridserve acquired the UK’s biggest motorway electric vehicle (EV) charging network from Ecotricity, the number of charging sessions on the Gridserve Electric Highway has tripled while the energy supplied has quadrupled saving more than 20,000 tonnes of CO2.

The average charge time on the network has also decreased in-line with faster and more reliable charging.

The Gridserve Electric Highway charges more than 100,000 EVs every month with net zero energy.

Over the past year, Gridserve has initiated a multimillion-pound programme to improve dependability, ease of use, and availability of chargers, including upgrading over 160 charging locations with new chargers, delivering an additional seven high power electric super hubs across the motorway network – each featuring a bank of 6–12 x 350kW-capable chargers – and opening a new flagship Norwich Electric Forecourt. Dozens of additional sites are also under development and in construction.

Charging reliability has significantly improved under Gridserve, now standing at up to 99% uptime.

Accessibility has also improved, with contactless payment – previously unavailable at all legacy chargers – now ubiquitous across the network, making it easier than ever to charge and go. Each Electric Super Hub also includes at least one extra-wide accessible charging bay for every 6 EV charging spaces, and across the network, all 3 connection types (CCS, CHAdeMO, and Type 2 for AC) are available, catering for every type of EV.

The Gridserve Electric Highway network is now integrated with dozens of maps, apps and navigation platforms, showing real time availability of chargers and supporting journey planning across the UK.

Toddington Harper, founder and CEO of Gridserve, says: “Whilst we have materially improved EV charging across the UK, we have only touched the surface in terms of delivering the full extent of our plans, and it remains our mission to continually improve our network to provide increasingly large numbers of EV drivers with the confidence that they can set off on any length of journey, to anywhere in the country, driving any type of EV, and have a better experience than making the same trip in a petrol or diesel vehicle.”

Images: Gridserve