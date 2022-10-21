Intelligent Transport Systems UK (ITS (UK)) has announced today the appointment of Max Sugarman as its new chief executive, following the news that current secretary general Jennie Martin will retire in 2023.

Sugarman has around a decade of experience working in transport and communications. He joins from the Catapult Network, the UK’s cluster of innovation centres, where he works as head of policy and public affairs, representing the organisation to key policy makers and stakeholders.

He has previous experience at the Railway Industry Association, the leading trade body for rail suppliers, where he led the organisation’s award-winning public affairs and PR function, represented the industry to senior decision makers across Government and supported the growth of the organisation over five years.

Max Sugarman, incoming chief executive of ITS (UK), said: “I’m hugely excited to be joining ITS (UK) at such a key time, as the industry looks to develop an even safer and greener transport sector and supports jobs, investment and economic growth across the UK.

“I’m delighted to join an industry that is at the cutting-edge of technology and is providing real value to people every day. ITS (UK) has some of the most dynamic and innovative businesses in its membership, and I look forward to getting to know them and support them to develop an even bigger and better sector, building on the fantastic achievements of Jennie and the ITS (UK) team.”

Steve Norris, president of ITS (UK), said: “Welcome to ITS (UK), Max. You’ll find our members enthusiastic, knowledgeable, and keen to engage. I’m confident you’ll do a great job leading ITS (UK) forward building on the great reputation which is Jennie’s legacy.”

Ryan Hood, chair of ITS (UK), said: “On behalf of all our members, I would like to welcome Max to ITS (UK). We are on a journey of significant change in transport, enabled by data and technology. These changes provide fantastic possibilities for the sector, not least in helping meet our climate and decarbonisation challenge. I have every confidence that Max will build on the great foundations Jennie has put in place, leading a refresh of our ambitions as an organisation, and creating new opportunities for our members. Welcome Max!”

Jennie Martin, secretary general of ITS (UK), said: “Max brings solid industry and association experience to ITS (UK) and will be able to advocate for ITS at the highest level, supporting our sector and taking ITS (UK) onto the next stage in terms of leadership and influence. I look forward to watching the society flourish under his stewardship.”

Max Sugarman will start at ITS (UK) on 21 November, working together with Jennie Martin before her retirement in January.