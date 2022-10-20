VIDEO: Get ready for ITS European Congress in Lisbon!

The 15th ITS European Congress will take place in Lisbon, Portugal, from 22-24 May 2023. The topic of the Congress will explore how ITS is changing mobility, and lives, with the theme ‘ITS: The Game Changer’.

“It is with immense pleasure that I announce that Lisbon will be hosting the 2023 ITS Congress in Europe next year,” says Carlos Moedas, Mayor of Lisbon. “I want to congratulate ERTICO for more than three decades of promoting public-private cooperation for the future of mobility. You are the ultimate example of how different sectors can partner up to bridge the gap between science and the deployment of mobility services that can truly make a difference in people’s lives.”

ERTICO – ITS Europe looks forward to continuing to build on the success of the previous ITS European Congresses, bringing together 3,000 industry stakeholders to exchange knowledge and share experiences as well as lessons learnt from the smart mobility sector.

“We are thrilled to organise the next ITS European Congress in Lisbon, which will showcase the most innovative mobility solutions that the ITS Community brings to our society,” says Lisa Boch-Andersen, Director of Congresses, Communication & Events at ERTICO. “ERTICO motivates all companies and organisations from the broad spectrum of the ITS ecosystem to join us at the ITS European Congress 2023 and play a role in the ongoing development of smart mobility.”

Partnership and Exhibition opportunities: The Congress gives you access to the sector’s key target groups, making it the ideal platform for establishing a productive dialogue. The Partnership and exhibition brochure is now available on the ITS Congress website.