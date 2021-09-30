Derq and AM Signal partnership will advance smart infrastructure and improve road safety

Start-up Derq has announced that it has partnered with AM Signal, an expert in the distribution of traffic signal control devices and ITS in the western region of the USA. The partnership will bring together Derq’s advanced technologies and AM Signal’s significant industry experience. The aim is to enhance road safety and smart traffic infrastructure in eight states with an exclusive partnership in Colorado, Arizona, Utah and New Mexico.

AM Signal’s customer-centered approach combined with the forward-thinking innovators at Derq will bring a unique integrated offering to traffic signal control, ITS, road sensing and software applications. These solutions will be utilized to reduce collisions and fatalities on the roadways as well as improve traffic efficiency.

“We are excited to partner with the expert team at AM Signal to help customers improve the safety and mobility of their roads and road users, including drivers, pedestrians and cyclists, and prepare them for the future of autonomous transportation,” says Karl Jeanbart, COO and co-founder at Derq. “AM Signal’s approach to innovation and the ability to quickly evolve to meet emerging technologies aligns with the values that define and guide our everyday practices toward building the road infrastructure of the future.”

Derq’s real-time perception and connectivity AI platform aggregates data from different sources including traffic sensors, signal controllers and connected infrastructure. Their platforms include Derq INSIGHT and Derq SENSE. Derq INSIGHT generates an array of real-time safety and traffic insights providing up-to-date, granular data to enable analysis of safety issues. Derq SENSE is an edge-based solution that provides real-time infrastructure-based analytics for off-board cooperative perception and traffic management applications. This includes vehicle-to-everything (V2X) applications for connected and autonomous vehicles, adaptive traffic management and smart pedestrian crosswalks.

“AM Signal is pleased to announce our partnership with DERQ,” says Zac Ward, vice president of sales at AM Signal. “DERQ brings an advanced suite of AI and connected vehicle capabilities that will complement our business initiatives as well as bringing industry-leading technology to the end user. We strongly feel DERQ is on the leading edge of where traffic technology is heading and partnerships such as this create the true core of Intelligent transportation systems.”