AUDIO: When AVs might struggle to improve safety

In the latest edition of the ITE Talks Transportation Podcast, host Bernie Wagenblast talks to David Harkey, president of the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the Highway Loss Data Institute, and gets his reaction to criticisms of a recent study he published, which highlighted some of the potential weaknesses of automated vehicle (AV) systems. Find out what he said in the clip below, and to hear the whole interview and more like it, log onto Transportation Radio.