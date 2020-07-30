Econolite launches new, cloud-based traffic management tool

Econolite has recently announced the launch of a new, a highly flexible cloud-based platform to augment traffic management toolsets with actionable information.

The new platform, known as Centracs Mobility, combines all the proven capabilities of Centracs Advanced Transportation Management System (ATMS), currently deployed in over 325 agencies in North America, with the cloud-based data analytics of signal performance measures (SPM), signal timing optimization, and real-time signal control.

Centracs Mobility’s flexible architecture enables cities and transportation agencies to custom tailor it for their specific traffic control needs, maximizing their investment. Centracs Mobility can be easily integrated with the latest in sensor technologies, and can be customized for any deployment level, delivering the highest levels of traffic control interoperability and automation.

“Centracs Mobility is truly the next-generation cloud-based traffic management software solution,” said Kirk Steudle, Econolite senior vice president of systems. “Centracs Mobility was developed based on user-feedback and designed to address the dynamic traffic control needs of today’s data-driven roadway networks and Smart City multimodal transportation environments. For existing Centracs customers, Centracs Mobility can be deployed as a simple software upgrade.”