Covid-19: VMT drops in US as lockdowns re-imposed, while UK lags behind Europe in increases

New data from Inrix shows that, in the USA, 33 states have seen a decline in vehicle miles travelled (VMT) as the easing of Covid-19 lockdowns is either paused or reversed in 22 of them.

Even among the remaining 28 states that are either still reopening or fully open there seems to be a knock-on effect, with the majority showing decreases in VMT, according to the data from last week (20-26 June).

Meanwhile, across the Atlantic in the UK, traffic of all categories is taking longer to return to the roads than other countries in Europe, according to Inrix data. Overall, the UK is four to five weeks behind countries such as France, Germany, Italy and Spain when it comes to traffic volumes.

Since Covid-19 and the related lockdowns have gone into effect, the Inrix Trip Trends tool has been used to provide timely and accurate assessments of the impact to VMT, which is often seen as one barometer of the economic health of a city, county, region, state or country.

