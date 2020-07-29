Spin – Ford’s e-scooters – selected for UK pilot in Milton Keynes

Milton Keynes Council has selected Spin — the micromobility unit of Ford Motor Company — to provide electric scooters for public hire across the town, with vehicles being available for the local community to hire within weeks.

Spin has been in discussions with local authorities across the UK with regard to launching their e-scooter services as part of the Department of Transport’s (DfT) national e-scooter trials. In Milton Keynes, Spin was selected alongside two other providers as part of a highly competitive selection process. Pending DfT sign off and final discussions with Milton Keynes Spin is aiming to launch within a few weeks’ time.

Spin will work with Milton Keynes Council to trial this new transport mode that provides choice, accessibility and smart methods of travel for local residents. E-scooters are a reliable, inexpensive and accessible choice that provide a great alternative to cars and public transport. Spin will be deploying potentially hundreds of scooters across the town.

“We are committed to bringing new and innovative transport solutions to Milton Keynes and are delighted to announce Spin as our first e-scooter operator,” says Brian Matthews, head of transport innovation at Milton Keynes Council. “This safe, modern and efficient transport system will help meet the demands of our residents for more convenient and green modes of travel.”

“Spin is thrilled to launch e-scooters in its sixth international city and second European country in the past two months. Communities around the world are recognizing the importance of two-wheel, sustainable transportation. We are looking forward to partnering with Milton Keynes to offer our service within the next few weeks,” says Felix Petersen, head of Europe at Spin.

Milton Keynes is ideally designed for the use of micromobility modes due to its grid and district system. Spin will encourage users to make use of the town’s ‘red ways’ that provide great connectivity across the town.

Spin works closely with local authorities to roll-out its fleets safely and sustainably. New riders must view a comprehensive set of rules and instructions before they can take their first ride. The Spin App is customised to each town or city’s specific rules and needs. The company also hosts Spin Safe safety events and partners with local businesses on promotional events to support local initiatives.