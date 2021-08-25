AUDIO: The vital importance of the next-generation of traffic managers

If there isn’t a new generation of individuals attracted to careers in traffic management then the safety of our networks will suffer, as Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s senior research engineer Beverly Kuhn explains in this clip from the latest edition of the Thinking Transportation Podcast. To hear the whole interview check out the Thinking Transportation homepage, or find the podcast on your favourite streaming service.

Beverly Thompson Kuhn is head of Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s (TTI’s) System Reliability Division. During more than 30 years at the Institute, Dr Kuhn has developed diverse and extensive experience in the conduct and delivery of cutting-edge research for the transportation community. She specializes in transportation systems management and operations and technology transfer, and currently serves as vice president of the Institute of Transportation Engineers (a Community of Transportation Professionals). She holds B.S. and M.Eng. degrees in civil engineering (CE) from Texas A&M University, as well as a Ph.D. in CE from Penn State University. She is a licensed Professional Engineer and a certified Project Management Professional.