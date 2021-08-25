Parkopedia joins forces with CarPay-Diem to optimize in-car fuelling payments across Europe

Parkopedia has announced a partnership with a leading fuel payment provider, CarPay-Diem, to strengthen Parkopedia’s recently launched integrated multi-domain payment platform. The new partnership greatly expands the coverage of Parkopedia’s in-car fuelling payment solution.

CarPay-Diem is a trusted fuelling payment provider. It has recently received investment from Edenred, a giant in the fleet, mobility and corporate payment sector that has more than 44 million users worldwide. Edenred also owns mobility solution and fuel card specialist, UTA. This facilitates a strategic partnership between CarPay-Diem and UTA, combining the digitizing of both the corporate fuel card and payment industries in Europe.

Having recently surpassed one-and-a-half million fuel refills, CarPay-Diem connects drivers with fuel networks, enabling pay-at-the-pump activation and payments from user smartphones. Integration of CarPay-Diem into Parkopedia’s multi-domain payment platform enables drivers to complete these tasks via their vehicle’s integrated head units, as well as incorporating wider vehicle sensor data to provide a seamless and complete digital fuelling experience.

By adding CarPay-Diem’s services to its payment platform, Parkopedia will now enable in-car fuelling payments at almost 3,500 fuel stations across Germany, Austria, Belgium, France, Luxembourg and the Netherlands. The number of fuel stations covered is predicted to rise to more than 60,000 across 18 countries over the next three years with existing partnerships alone. CarPay-Diem is set to expand its reach into Poland, Italy, Spain, Austria and Switzerland shortly.

How it works

When a vehicle arrives at the fuel station, the driver selects an available fuel pump number on their in-car infotainment screen. The platform activates the pump automatically, initiates the transaction and securely manages the payment from the vehicle. Once the nozzle is replaced, a transaction receipt will appear on the vehicle screen, which can be sent to smartphone devices and can then be uploaded to company expense systems, as well as relaying information regarding any loyalty points earned. CarPay-Diem also works with fuel retailers to pass along personalized offers ahead of, or during the transaction, with the potential to save drivers money on their refuelling or purchases at the station. This delivers a heightened level of connected service to drivers and simplifies management for automakers and service providers.

Already the market leader for in-vehicle parking payments, Parkopedia’s existing payment solution is currently in use by various leading global automakers. The recently announced expansion of the platform manages the full aggregation and payment flow between providers into a single payment platform, and will now also include payments for electric vehicle (EV) charging, fuelling and tolls. It is a single sign-on solution that removes the need for drivers to maintain multiple apps and accounts for their on-the-road payment needs.

“We are delighted to welcome CarPay-Diem’s essential pay-at-the-pump fuelling services into our rapidly growing payment platform,” says Hans Puvogel, COO at Parkopedia. “By combining leading connected vehicle service providers into our single API, we are able to offer automakers a complete, integrated solution that presents unparalleled vehicle-centric in-car payment services for drivers.”

“Leveraging Parkopedia’s aggregation of vertical mobility services such as parking, tolling and charging through a unique payment experience, CarPay-Diem completes that offering with our distinctive approach to serve those markets ‘differently’,” adds Philippe Meyer, chief customer officer at CarPay-Diem.