HAAS Alert joins leading mobility companies in Georgia connected vehicle project

The Georgia Department of Transportation and Gwinnett Department of Transportation have awarded a Smart Corridor Deployment Program to a team of expert transportation and mobility companies that includes HAAS Alert.

The project will help advance Georgia’s connected vehicle applications and capabilities by deploying a suite of industry-leading connected vehicle and smart corridor solutions for citizens and stakeholders in Gwinnett County, including public safety, transit, and municipal vehicles.

HAAS Alert is working in close partnership on this project with companies that include 360ns, ARCADIS, Brandmotion, Integrity Security Services, Kapsch, Metro Trafix, Q-FREE, and ReachRF. The first-of-its-kind project combines next-generation vehicle-to-vehicle C-V2X technology with HAAS Alert’s Safety Cloud collision prevention service via a single on-board unit (OBU). The solution will enable advanced connected vehicle applications and capabilities including digital alerting, emergency vehicle pre-emption, transit signal priority, and more, delivering benefits to local commuters and drivers including safer roads and improved traffic flow while paving the way for future advancements in mobility and transportation.

“HAAS Alert is all about delivering roadway safety using widely available technologies,” says Jeremy Agulnek, HAAS Alert’s senior vice president of connected vehicles. “That means utilizing LTE cellular networks today, and evolving to harness the 5G and C-V2X capabilities of tomorrow. This project is a great example of delivering immediate safety value to everyone today while simultaneously preparing for the future. In the months ahead, we’ll share more details on how Safety Cloud fits into GDOT and Gwinnett DOT’s comprehensive plan for the future of smart city, mobility, and connected transportation.”