ITS (UK) launches 2021 Early Careers Essay Competition

The UK’s Intelligent Transport Systems industry association, ITS (UK), has launched this year’s essay award competition for professionals in the early part of their careers.

This year’s subject covers ITS solutions and innovations that will help to enable decarbonization objectives – particularly solutions that do not exist at the moment. The competition is aimed at members who are either students or apprentices.

The title of the essay is, ‘The Innovative Application of ITS Solutions to Achieve Decarbonization Goals’. Entrants are asked to write around 1,500 words on what they consider to be the key challenges and barriers facing de-carbonization, how and why ITS will play an integral part in realising decarbonization goals and how the writer envisages the transport industry of the future, if the potential solutions are successful.

The competition is open to UK residents who were apprentices, undergraduates, or MSc students at any time during 2021. More information can be found here.

“ITS (UK) runs these awards to encourage interest and participation in the development of ITS technologies,” explains operations manager Rukshan Soysa, who manages the competition. “Work may be based on existing coursework, or written especially for the award. Marks will be awarded for technical understanding, innovative ideas and a holistic approach to transport technology.”

Awards will be made in two categories: best essay by an apprentice and best essay by an undergraduate or MSc student.

For the 2020 competition, Lynsey Michelle Turner of AECOM was awarded the prize in the apprentice category while Ethan Boys from Newcastle University won amongst the students.

ITS (UK) is also reminding members that its annual awards will be held in November and nominations are open now.