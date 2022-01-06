AUDIO: How university research fuels insight at TRB and beyond

Ahead of the TRB Annual Meeting, which takes place in Washington DC next week (January 9-13), Texas A&M Transportation Institute’s executive associate director Katie Turnbull and TRB’s executive director Neil Pedersen discuss how university-based research institutes like TTI help the Transportation Research Board achieve its research vision, in the latest episode of the Thinking Transportation podcast. You’ll find a clip below, but you can can listen to the entire episode and more like it at the Thinking Transportation homepage or on your favorite streaming service.

Dr. Katie Turnbull is an executive associate director and Regents Fellow at Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI). She is also an executive professor in Texas A&M University’s Department of Landscape Architecture and Urban Planning in the College of Architecture. Katie chaired the TRB Executive Committee in 2018 and maintains a diverse research portfolio with projects at the local, state, national and international levels. In 2013, she received the Ethel S. Birchland Lifetime Achievement Award from the American Road and Transportation Builders Association. TRB honored her with the W. N. Carey, Jr. Distinguished Service Award in 2014.

Neil Pedersen has been executive director of TRB since 2015. He provides leadership to TRB’s technical activities, including the board’s annual meeting of more than 14,000 professionals, 180 technical committees, conferences, and publications; its peer-reviewed policy consensus studies; and its multimodal cooperative research programs. Prior to joining TRB, Neil spent 29 years at the Maryland Department of Transportation, where he served the last eight years as State Highway Administrator and Governor’s Highway Safety Representative.