AI public transport operations platform Optibus expands with new Paris office

Optibus, the AI-powered software platform for optimizing public transport operations, is expanding its European presence with the opening of its first office in Paris, France.

Optibus leverages a robust combination of algorithms, AI, and distributed cloud computing to optimize bus operations. Work becomes faster and more collaborative on Optibus’ cloud-native system, and service efficiency increases with Optibus’ ability to rapidly generate multiple scenarios and discover optimal service offerings that also reduce emissions and costs.

The opening of Optibus’ Paris office dovetails with the Macron government’s call for French citizens to use more sustainable forms of mobility, including public transport, and the transport industry’s growing need for agile planning, scheduling, and rostering tools.

Headed by Optibus’ regional director for France Mourad Achour, the Paris office will focus on customer success and solutions engineering for clients and partners in France and French-speaking territories.

“Increasing public transport usage is a matter of both will and technological capability,” says Achour. “In France, the will is there. Now, Optibus’ software will introduce cutting-edge processes for increasing service efficiency, resulting in higher ridership and reduced pollution.”

“More efficient and accessible transportation is essential to getting people out of their cars and onto public transportation,” said Dave Joshua, Optibus general manager for Europe, Middle East and North Africa. “We are excited to kick off the new year by strengthening our work with France’s public transportation industry and to be part of this important stage in France’s public transport history.”

Clients in over 500 cities worldwide, including global operators like Transdev, Keolis, and RATP Dev, as well as French operators Avenir Atlantique and Vectalia France, use Optibus. Optibus’ software platform is designed for users of all backgrounds and experience levels, enabling all agencies and operators to quickly master Optibus’ optimization capabilities.

“The efficiency gains achievable through Optibus has the potential to revolutionize France’s bus operations,” says Thomas Boudon, strategic account director EMENA at Optibus. “We will be working hard to ensure the entire industry has access to Optibus’ cutting-edge technology.”

The Paris office, whose opening follows the inauguration of Optibus’ new EMEA headquarters in London, is located in a charming 19th century building at 27 Avenue de l’Opéra, which runs from the Louvre to the Opera Garnier. Optibus’ Paris office is easily accessible by Metro (7 and 14 lines), bike, foot, and many, many bus routes.

Images: AdobeStock, Obtibus