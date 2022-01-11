TRBAM 2022: LYT reveals results of public-transit V2X prioritisation-technology survey

At the TRB Annual Meeting 2022 in Washington DC this week (January 9-13) intelligent connected traffic technology solutions company LYT announced results of a recent study into V2X transit prioritization – revealing critical data for system improvements.

LYT collected feedback from an online survey it commissioned in early December 2021 where it presented questions to more than 3,000 industry officials about transit system networks and prioritization technologies currently being utilized.

According to the survey results, of those communities leveraging transit prioritization technologies the majority of respondents said they’re seeing growing improvements in on-time performance of their transit network.

Many communities who have yet to implement transit prioritization technologies said they are considering, but 27% are looking for the right technology provider; 26% want to make sure it is budgeted correctly; and 15% are seeking private partners to help finance.

“Finding the right partner who can implement the right transit prioritization system is paramount to the success of every community’s transportation network,” says Timothy Menard, CEO and founder of LYT. “The identification of a partner who has a successful track record for technology implementation and success using sharing of data is even more important than finding budget in many cases.”

Those communities that are currently running transit prioritization technologies indicated they are experiencing a handful of frustrations. Seventy-one percent of respondents said their current electronic data provider does not allow for the integration of transit vehicle data with other systems. It is possible that this is taking place because 60% say their current automatic vehicle location (AVL) or other electronic data provider rely on hardware that is proprietary to their company and not available from other manufacturers.

This is problematic, especially since 90% of respondents and community officials believe they own their transit vehicle data, not the provider. Furthermore, 89% say they are frustrated that their current provider does not allow for the cross-sharing of data.

