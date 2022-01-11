Traffic Technology Today
Dott wins Marseille e-bike sharing tender

Dott, a leading European micro-mobiltiy company, has won a competitive tendering to introduce its e-bike sharing service in the city of Marseille, France. With this new city, Dott will be the only micro-mobiltiy provider present in the three largest cities in France (Marseille, Lyon and Paris).
A total of 1,000 shared e-bikes will be available in Marseille from January 30, providing an efficient way to move across a city, free from congestion and without causing pollution.
Henri Moissinac and Maxim Romain, co-founders, Dott issued a statement reading: “We are happy and very proud of this decision. Thank you to the City of Marseille for its trust in our expertise, we are looking forward to bringing Marseillais a quality, accessible and reliable service. 
“This decision recognises ‘the Dott system’, which we have used since Dott’s creation: we are a mobility operator, not a digital platform. We operate the service ourselves everyday, with our own teams who are all colleagues and company shareholders. We are responsible, reliable and always seeking environmental excellence.”
