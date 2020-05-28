Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»AUDIO: How geometry can improve road safety

AUDIO: How geometry can improve road safety

0
By on Audio, Safety

In the latest edition of the ITE Talks Transportation podcast, hosted by Bernie Wagenblast, Robert Wunderlich, PE, ITE Fellow and director of the Center for Transportation Safety at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute, explains how road layouts and potential conflict angles can have a huge effect on the severity of crashes. You’ll find the clip where he explains this below, but for the full interview, including a full overview of the Safe System – which Wunderlich is able to break down into three key principles to improving road safety – log on to Transportation Radio.

Share.

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts

Comments are closed.