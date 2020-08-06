Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»VIDEO: SwRI demonstrates video-based speed detection

VIDEO: SwRI demonstrates video-based speed detection

0
By on Machine Vision / ALPR, Videos

This recent video from Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) demonstrates its ActiveVision system, working on an intersection on its campus. The system leverages computer vision and machine learning technologies for transportation networks. It combines with existing traffic camera infrastructure in order to detect actionable data. The latest round of capabilities SwRI researchers are developing for ActiveVision is real-time speed detection, GPS, and roadway tracking of vehicles, which is achieved with no sensor input other than the video feed from the camera.

Share.

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International magazine and the Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs in charge of public agencies around the world as well as chairmen and CEOs of multinational transportation technology corporations. Tom's early career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts

Comments are closed.