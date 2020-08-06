VIDEO: SwRI demonstrates video-based speed detection

This recent video from Southwest Research Institute (SwRI) demonstrates its ActiveVision system, working on an intersection on its campus. The system leverages computer vision and machine learning technologies for transportation networks. It combines with existing traffic camera infrastructure in order to detect actionable data. The latest round of capabilities SwRI researchers are developing for ActiveVision is real-time speed detection, GPS, and roadway tracking of vehicles, which is achieved with no sensor input other than the video feed from the camera.
VIDEO: SwRI demonstrates video-based speed detection0
