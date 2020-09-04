VIDEO: Secretary Chao makes historic announcement on USA’s freight system

The Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao has just posted this video announcing the launch of the USA’s first ever National Freight Strategic Plan. The USDOT plan promises to help the whole of the USA take full advantage of the opportunities presented by new technologies such as autonomous vehicles and drones, in order help address first- and last-mile delivery challenges, as transportation systems adapt to the ongoing growth of e-commerce.
VIDEO: Secretary Chao makes historic announcement on USA’s freight system0
