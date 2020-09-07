VIDEO: Inside Toyota’s e-Palette

This video from Toyota showcases its e-Palette concept, which will leverage Toyota’s Global Mobility Services Platform to develop advanced vehicle and related mobility services for business applications. e-Palette Concept Vehicle will be fully autonomous, battery-electric vehicle with open-source control interface to allow partner companies to install their own automated driving systems. For more from Yosuke Ushigome, who leads the design team at Takram London who worked with Toyota on this concept, don’t miss the September 2020 edition of TTI, in which Ushigome speculates how mobility services will change in the Covid-19 era.