Telent gets year extension for traffic control maintenance contract with Transport for London

Under the agreement, which Telent has held since 2014, the company will continue to supply, install and maintain more than 3,000 traffic control assets for TfL, including traffic signals, variable message signs (VMS) and over-height vehicle detection (OVD) systems.
“This contract extension enables us to build on the excellent results achieved with TfL during the initial term of the contract and we are proud to continue to support London with our committed and expert team,” says Adam Scriven, Telent, account director for London surface communications, responsible for the contract. “We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with TfL, building on our already excellent relationship and supporting the changes in programme to accommodate social distancing following the Coronavirus pandemic.”
“Telent has an excellent track record of successfully delivering challenging, large-scale projects and we’re delighted that TfL has exercised the option to extend the contract with us,” says Nigel Weldon, business development director for Telent’s highways business. “The recent coronavirus pandemic has presented some extreme challenges for TfL and working together closely to thoroughly understand those challenges has enabled us to tailor the service that Telent provides to meet TfL’s needs exactly.”
This extension sits alongside Telent’s Transport business’s other maintenance contracts with TfL, the latest of which was awarded in January 2020. That contract will last for seven years and combines maintenance services, system design and upgrade works to TfL’s communications systems across a vast array of environments and sites, including all London Underground stations, depots and operational buildings, TfL office buildings, bus stations, river piers, cycle hire stations and the London Transport museum.