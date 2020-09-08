Telent gets year extension for traffic control maintenance contract with Transport for London

Network services company Telnet has received a year’s extension for its traffic control maintenance contract with Transport for London (TfL ). Under the agreement, which Telent has held since 2014, the company will continue to supply, install and maintain more than 3,000 traffic control assets for TfL, including traffic signals, variable message signs (VMS) and over-height vehicle detection (OVD) systems.

The Telent team will continue to work with TfL to develop the asset investment programme and identify ways to work collaboratively to deliver the best value for London. The renewed contract began in July 2020 and will run until 2021 initially, with the option for a further year’s extension. “This contract extension enables us to build on the excellent results achieved with TfL during the initial term of the contract and we are proud to continue to support London with our committed and expert team,” says Adam Scriven, Telent, account director for London surface communications, responsible for the contract. “We are looking forward to continuing to work closely with TfL, building on our already excellent relationship and supporting the changes in programme to accommodate social distancing following the Coronavirus pandemic.”