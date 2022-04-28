Traffic Technology Today
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: A look inside the world’s first operational vertiport

By on Multimodality & Micromobility, Videos

This exclusive look inside the world’s first operational vertiport – Air-One, developed by Urban-Air Port – shows how the launchpad rises clear of the main structure for safe takeoff and landing. The prefabricated structure is being used for demonstrations in Coventry, UK, and leads the way to a future where both delivery drones, and one day even passenger craft, could rely on this kind of infrastructure for their safe operation. Find out more in our full report.

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

