EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: A look inside the world’s first operational vertiport

This exclusive look inside the world’s first operational vertiport – Air-One, developed by Urban-Air Port – shows how the launchpad rises clear of the main structure for safe takeoff and landing. The prefabricated structure is being used for demonstrations in Coventry, UK, and leads the way to a future where both delivery drones, and one day even passenger craft, could rely on this kind of infrastructure for their safe operation. Find out more in our full report.