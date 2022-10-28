Yunex Traffic factory shortlisted for four major industry awards

Yunex’ Poole factory has been recognised for excellence in operational performance, supply chain excellence and future talent development by The Manufacturer MX (TMMX) Awards and Make UK Manufacturing Awards

Winners will be announced at the awards events in November.

In the TMMX Awards, the company has been shortlisted in the ‘Leadership and Strategy’ and ‘Supply Chain Excellence’ categories, with Make UK judges also recognising the company’s achievements in their ‘Developing Future Talent’ and ‘Manufacturing Matters’ categories.

“We are delighted that the judges of these high-profile awards have not only recognised the way in which we operate our global manufacturing facility, but also the work we have done to nurture and develop our teams and the way we work with our supply chain partners,” said Simon Martin, head of global manufacturing at Yunex Traffic, adding: “Like many manufacturing businesses, we faced some real challenges from the Coronavirus pandemic and issues with global supply chains, but working as a united team we have continued to deliver for our customers, ensuring our solutions continue to transform cities all over the world, making roads safer and urban areas more sustainable for everyone.”

Speaking about the shortlisted companies for TMMX Awards, managing director of The Manufacturer, Grace Gilling said: “With UK manufacturers facing unprecedented pressures from rising energy costs, a looming talent and recruitment crisis, and continued supply chain issues, it is testament to their resilience that so many companies have committed to participating in The Manufacturer MX Awards.”