MaaS provider SkedGo supports Leicester Bus Partnership

SkedGo will embed its journey planner widget into the Leicester Buses website to offer travellers preference-based, door-to-door bus trip planning, promoting a wide range of local bus travel options.

The partnership brings together Leicester City Council and all Leicester’s bus companies to help transform the city’s network over the next eight years by delivering a package of measures to collectively improve and sustain bus travel.

“The SkedGo Journey Planner Widget adopted by Leicester Buses provides commuters with a range of bus travel options, which is a low-carbon and low-cost alternative to the private car,” said John Nuutinen, co-CEO and co-founder of SkedGo. The SkedGo Journey Planner Widget replicates the Choose How You Move ecosystem implemented by Leicester City Council earlier this year.

A spokesperson from Leicester Buses added: “The partnership with SkedGo aims to help make bus travel easier, by allowing users to plan their journey on one central website, rather than having to visit each individual operator’s website for their bus travel needs. Our goal is to bring transformative change in bus travel that’s electric, frequent, reliable, easy and great value.”

SkedGo provides the technological building blocks, via White Labels, API and SDKs, to create mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) solutions for governments, transit agencies, start-ups and corporations. Their technology currently integrates over 3,500 transport service providers worldwide and has a strong focus on customisation. SkedGo works with UK local government organisations including Leicester City Council and Transport for Greater Manchester (TfGM), with clients across North America, EMEA and APAC.