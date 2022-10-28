AUDIO: How overweight trucks are pushing road operators into debt

Hauliers may think that the taxes, tolls and fees they pay mean the state is more than equipped to address problems caused by them overloading their freight vehicles. But, in fact, when you look at the bigger picture, any extra profit the state might make is more than wiped out by the damage they cause to roads. These are the findings of new research carried out at the Texas A&M Transportation Institute (TTI) and overseen by research scientist Brianne Glover. In this clip from the latest episode of the institution’s Thinking Transportation podcast she explains more. To hear the whole episode and more like it log onto the podcast homepage or find it on your favorite streaming service.

Brianne Glover is manager of TTI’s Infrastructure Investment Analysis Program. She is also an attorney and counselor at law licensed to practice in Texas. Brianne has been involved with numerous research projects for various sponsors that focus on transportation financing, as well as the economic impacts associated with transportation improvements.