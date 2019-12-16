Hyperlocal weather and traffic insights partnership to enhance commutes

Mobility data and analytics provider Arity is partnering with the WeatherBug weather forecasting app to design a new feature that will make commuters’ daily travel safer and more efficient by seamlessly sharing road, traffic and weather conditions.

This integration is one of the first of its kind to make use of mobility data and analytics in an app outside of the transportation space to provide this type of experience. The WeatherBug app will also now offer users personalised notifications based on prior driving behaviour such as suggesting a more efficient route to work based on current weather conditions. Not only are WeatherBug and Arity working to make commuting faster, but they are also aiming to make it safer, especially with the impending winter weather ahead.

Established in 1993, and with over 20 million unique users per month, WeatherBug, is a website and mobile app that provides hyperlocal information about weather conditions and has become a leading detection system for severe weather. The enhanced app will be rolled out in early 2020 in time to help drivers with hazardous winter weather conditions. WeatherBug will also make use of Arity’s unique marketing solutions and individual driving scores to provide its mobile user base of 11 million with customized offers based on the way they commute. The Arity platform is built on more than 220 billion miles of historical driving data from more than 20 million active telematics connections and over eight years of data directly from cars.

“Our users have been asking for a commuter feature for years, and we’ve been looking for the perfect partner to bring our vision to light,” said Mike Brooks, senior vice president at WeatherBug. “We’re very excited to be working with Arity to keep our users safe wherever and however they want to get there.”

Arity’s president, Gary Hallgren, commented, “With our unique ability to understand and predict risky driving, we can not only help improve businesses in the transportation space, but also help alleviate some of drivers’ common frustrations on the road. Partnering with WeatherBug is a great example of how we are connecting with people in unique ways to improve their lives; whether that’s through powering a weather app, insurance offering or in-car safety service.”