Here Marketplace adds CustomWeather data

Location data specialists Here has announced that CustomWeather has joined its Marketplace, providing software developers seamless access to robust sets of weather and climate data.

Weather conditions and environmental data are increasingly used by automakers, in transportation and logistics, and across supply chains to improve operations, driver safety and end-customer satisfaction.

The Here platform’s Marketplace offers secure data exchange, essential location data and technology and a rich ecosystem of partners. With CustomWeather data multiple industries can develop business-enhancing solutions on the Here platform, including transport and logistics, where fleet managers can plan and respond when high winds threaten to overturn vehicles or severe weather impacts driving conditions. Solar radiation data delivers insights on road temperatures and tire wear. Severe weather alerts, storm cell tracking, and real-time weather monitoring enable efficient route planning and delivery.

The data will also be valuable in transportation management, where precision forecasting, weather alerts, storm cell tracking and Doppler radar can be ingested by vehicle advanced drivers assistance systems (ADAS) via the HERE Platform. Extreme temperatures and humidity impact EV battery life, making temperature forecasts an important component of range limits and anticipated recharging stops.

“The Here Marketplace is an ideal platform for us to connect with new partners to create novel, meaningful weather solutions,” says Geoff Flint, president and CEO of CustomWeather. “The Here Marketplace focus on location-based data aligns with our weather insights and capabilities, and we look forward to seeing what can be built with these incredibly relevant datasets.”

“Location and weather data are two of the most important pieces of information in business operations. Requests for these datasets only increase as industry digitalization and ubiquitous device connectivity reach scale,” said Jonathan Abon, VP Product Management, Platform at Here Technologies. “We’re thrilled to have CustomWeather join the Marketplace and to see what developers build with the unique insights that location and weather intelligence provide.”