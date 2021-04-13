UK road authorities encouraged to apply for share of £15m traffic signals funding

British local authorities outside of London can now submit their expressions of interest for a share of new funding to repair and upgrade traffic signals. Councils can apply for a share of the £15 million of extra money which has been allocated to supplement existing local authority spending on the upgrade and maintenance of traffic signals and associated equipment.

The LCRIG (Local Council Roads Innovation Group) is working with the Department for Transport to gather information for the allocation of traffic signals maintenance grant funding for 2021/22.

Chief executive Martin Duffy says: “This is a unique opportunity for councils to apply for funding which will enable them to upgrade their traffic signals. All authorities are striving to improve road safety and reduce collisions so having designated funding which can help them make improvements to technology that helps deliver these outcomes is most welcome.

“Through our close working relationship with the Department for Transport we have been able to put together a process that will allow councils to apply for the funding in a simple and straightforward way. I’d encourage all councils to submit their applications.”

In order to qualify for this funding, councils will be asked to provide evidence of their current traffic signal maintenance policies and practices. Those applying for the funding will be asked to provide details of the size of your traffic signals asset estate; maintenance and funding issues; needs and priorities; strategies for planning for the future; links to wider targets; preparedness for future technology opportunities

The application process, which is designed to be simple and straightforward, involves authorities providing evidence of the policies they have in place for using their traffic signals, existing maintenance programmes and their aspirations for the future.

Funding will be awarded in blocks of between £300,000 and £500,000 and will be paid out to between 30 and 50 local authorities to support programmes of work over the coming 24 months. The application process will run for four weeks and will close on 12 May.