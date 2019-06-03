Sensys Networks introduces bicycle detection app at ITS America Annual Meeting

One of the USA’s leading providers of integrated wireless traffic detection and data systems for the transportation industry, Sensys Networks, is demonstrating its new smartphone application for traffic signal actuation at this week’s ITS America Annual Meeting in Washington DC.

Acquired last month by the Swedish provider of sensor-based systems for the traffic, tolling, parking and rail industries, TagMaster, Sensys Networks will be showcasing its new (and first) smartphone app, GiveMeGreen! in line with the conference’s central theme of seamless mobility for all modes of transport. The new app gives more green lights to bicyclists and scooter riders by enabling their detection up to 300 feet (91m) in advance of an intersection, increasing safety for these vulnerable road users, and helping to decrease congestion for everyone. The GiveMeGreen! app allows bicycle and scooter riders to actuate traffic signals before they arrive at an intersection, with the technology due be extended to pedestrians, truck drivers, and other users in the near future.

Currently being piloted by the City of Santa Clarita in California, GiveMeGreen! Makes use of Sensys Networks’ Infrastructure-to-Everything (I2X) platform to increase safety for cyclists and scooter users while improving travel for all modes of traffic. Agencies can define detection zones and use existing signal phases or design special timings to take advantage of the app’s new detection input. Users of the free GiveMeGreen! app benefit by being automatically detected as a bicyclist or scooter without having to veer off their path to push pedestrian/cycle crossing buttons. Optional visual cues enabled by the service include signal phase state or a countdown timer within the app, third-party bicycle crossing lights at the intersection for cyclists, or bicycle presence warnings for turning motorists.

At the ITS America event, Sensys Networks is keen to speak to city planners or transportation agencies wanting to trial the new I2X service, or bicyclists interested in Beta-testing the GiveMeGreen! App. The company will also be showing its full portfolio of detection systems and traffic data analytics and management software platforms.

“We are delighted to be working with the City of Santa Clarita on this project,” said Amine Haoui, CEO of Sensys Networks. “GiveMeGreen! allows cities to easily tailor the services they want to provide for bicyclists, pedestrians, truck drivers and many other travelers while leveraging the common components of this platform.”

Cesar Romo, chief traffic signal system administrator for the City of Santa Clarita, commented, “This free app will greatly benefit both bicyclists and motorists by providing better information about the presence of bikes at these intersections. GiveMeGreen! not only improves safety, but also improves the ride experience for Santa Clarita’s legions of bicyclists with automatic and reliable advance detection.”