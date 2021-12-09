ITSA2021 VIDEO: Using ultra-wideband tech to protect VRUs

Commsignia – who can be found exhibiting at Stand 2118 at this week’s ITS America Annual Meeting at the Charlotte Convention Center, NC – is showcasing a new way to bring vulnerable road users (VRUs) into the connected vehicle ecosystem. It is using ultra-wideband (UWB), already popular for ‘smart fobs’ that help keep track of keys, coupled with roadside units, to pinpoint any VRU with a tag with centimeter accuracy, and broadcast their real-time position to nearby vehicles.
#ITSA2021 VIDEO: Using ultra-wideband tech to protect VRUs0
