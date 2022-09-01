Florida DOT collaborating with university on next-gen pedestrian detection

A cutting-edge pedestrian-warning system is being piloted on the University of Florida Transportation Institute (UFTI) campus, in collaboration with the Florida Department of Transportation.

The project will install sensors in the heart of campus that can detect pedestrians and vehicles. Notification systems, including both alerts in vehicles and a smartphone app for pedestrians and cyclists, will share information about upcoming hazards. This collection of technology is known as connected vehicle infrastructure.

The research will be led by Lily Elefteriadou, director of UFTI. The team will study the effectiveness of these systems at both regular intersections and, crucially, at so-called mid-block crossings – those spots between intersections where pedestrians often cross but that lack traffic signals and other ways to control cars. The majority of pedestrian deaths happen outside of intersections, including at mid-block crossings. “This is a unique collaboration between our university, the city and the Florida DOT that is creating a living lab, which means the testing happens on real roads,” says Elefteriadou. “In realistic settings we will get to study more naturalistic behavior. There is no replacement for that.” In addition to UFTI’s expertise in transportation research, UF provides the ideal location to study connected vehicle infrastructure because of the diversity and complexity of transportation on a college campus. “We have a good amount of pedestrian and bicycle traffic. We have e-scooters, cars and the bus system. You get all of this in one place and you don’t have to go study different things in different places,” said Pruthvi Manjunatha, one of the project’s leaders and manager of the I-STREET Living Lab, the advanced tech traffic research center within UFTI that is running the study.

“Even if we have the tech, it’s the way we deliver the message that makes all the difference. If we can find the optimum mode of message delivery, that’s going to be a game changer,” Manjunatha said. “Whoever the road user is, ideally these alerts should help them make better decisions.”