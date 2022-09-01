Darwin, Australia, picks SkedGo for new MaaS initiative

Mobility-as-a-Service (MaaS) provider SkedGo has announced its collaboration with the City of Darwin to launch the Darwin Journey Planner, marking its third Australian MaaS project.

The partnership sees Darwin incorporate SkedGo’s journey planner onto its website, offering travellers a wide range of transport options within the city, including active travel, trains and trams. The partnership follows SkedGo’s collaboration with TCCS Canberra in 2019 and The University of Queensland earlier this month.

The journey planner allows users to plan their trip according to factors including carbon emissions produced per journey and approximate calorie use if choosing active transport options such as cycling or walking. Users can also see the closest Neuron scooter option and water fountain location.

“MaaS technology is a fundamental tool to reduce air pollution and city congestion,” says Tim Doze, account manager APAC, SkedGo. “Our journey planner provides the City of Darwin with the data needed to integrate active travel and sustainable transport solutions. After the successful implementation of our projects in Queensland and Canberra, this signifies another big MaaS project in Australia helping to make transport more accessible for all.”

“Transport is currently the second biggest cause of CO2 emissions in Australia and it’s the third biggest household expense,” says Kon Vatskalis, Lord Mayor of Darwin. “The Darwin Journey Planner helps to reduce car usage and minimise city congestion, offering residents and visitors new freedom to active travel that is convenient and sustainable.”