Florida DOT picks Kyra Solutions for roadside unit health monitoring

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) awarded Kyra Solutions, Inc. its Statewide Roadside Unit Health Monitoring System contract.

Kyra’s IntelliConnect Device Health Monitoring system will enable FDOT to monitor real-time health and status of road side units (RSU’s) used for V2X. This includes interfacing with security credential management system (SCMS), detecting anomalies, alerting stakeholders, and providing analytics.

This new system is an innovative component to FDOT’s smart infrastructure and connected and automated vehicle (CAV) initiative aimed at providing safety solutions to motorists.

FDOT’s CAV initiative uses emerging transportation technologies to improve safety and mobility. As technology continues to rapidly evolve, travelers need and expect real-time information that will allow them to make informed decisions.