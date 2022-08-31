Traffic Technology Today
Traffic Technology Today
You are at:»»»Florida DOT picks Kyra Solutions for roadside unit health monitoring

Florida DOT picks Kyra Solutions for roadside unit health monitoring

0
By on Asset Management, Connected Vehicles

The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) awarded Kyra Solutions, Inc. its Statewide Roadside Unit Health Monitoring System contract.

Kyra’s IntelliConnect Device Health Monitoring system will enable FDOT to monitor real-time health and status of road side units (RSU’s) used for V2X.  This includes interfacing with security credential management system (SCMS), detecting anomalies, alerting stakeholders, and providing analytics.

This new system is an innovative component to FDOT’s smart infrastructure and connected and automated vehicle (CAV) initiative aimed at providing safety solutions to motorists.

FDOT’s CAV initiative uses emerging transportation technologies to improve safety and mobility. As technology continues to rapidly evolve, travelers need and expect real-time information that will allow them to make informed decisions.

Share this story:

About Author

mm

Tom has edited Traffic Technology International (TTi) magazine and its Traffic Technology Today website since May 2014. During his time at the title, he has interviewed some of the top transportation chiefs at public agencies around the world as well as CEOs of leading multinationals and ground-breaking start-ups. Tom's earlier career saw him working on some the UK's leading consumer magazine titles. He has a law degree from the London School of Economics (LSE).

Related Posts