Upgrade for South Carolina’s 511 Traveler Information System

Applied informatics systems supplier for the transportation industry, Iteris Inc. has been awarded a new US$4.2m contract to continue its services that operate South Carolina’s statewide 511 traveler information system.

Iteris has been providing traveler information services to the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) since 2013 and the new contract will extend this partnership for another seven years. The company notes that the award strengthens its position as a nationwide leader in 511 traveler information systems, with current implementations of 11 statewide and regional systems across the USA, supporting over 60 million combined interactions and 7.9 million individual Interactive Voice Response (IVR) phone calls in the past year alone. South Carolina’s 511 service is built on Iteris’ Advanced Traveler Information Systems (ATIS) platform, which offers customized, real-time, actionable information that is delivered to both transportation professionals and the traveling public. Iteris expects to commence the project immediately, with the continued program helping to reduce congestion and improve travel efficiency across the state.

Under the terms of the new agreement, Iteris will upgrade, operate and maintain the system, and deploy an enhanced, state-of-the-art suite of SC511 mobile apps. The SC511 IVR will be transitioned to a more powerful, flexible and streamlined infrastructure. The SC511 website will also be upgraded to a more dynamic and advanced solution, which will ensure continued innovation and longevity, while preserving the functionality and features that SCDOT and SC511 users depend on. The new features and enhancements to the SC511 system will include:

Waze crowdsourcing, whereby users will be able to switch seamlessly between the Waze and SC511 apps;

A look-ahead feature, whereby a pop-up display in the SC511 mobile app that notifies users of upcoming incidents or construction along their route;

Truck parking information, real-time weather integration, favorites, best available route and foreign language support features.

“We look forward to working with Iteris to implement a series of transformative features on South Carolina’s 511 system,” said Tisha Dickerson, 511 travel information system coordinator at SCDOT. “After a challenging year of severe weather, which impacted the transportation network throughout the state, SCDOT is excited to release these improvements to the traveling public.”

Moe Zarean, vice president and assistant general manager at Iteris, said, “We are proud to have been the trusted provider of the current SCDOT 511 traveler information system since 2013, and we are excited to expand that role with this new engagement for the next seven years. We are committed to continuing to deliver the highest level of service to South Carolina and its citizens, while providing unparalleled solutions tailored to SCDOT’s unique needs.”