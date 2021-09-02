PennDOT Enhances 511PA for Labor Day ahead of expected post-pandemic traffic surge

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) is encouraging motorists to visit the Historic Holiday Traffic page at www.511PA.com to plan optimal travel times on major roadways across the state this Labor Day weekend, ahead of what is expected to be one of the busiest weekends of the year for leisure traffic, as families and friends can gather once again, post-pandemic.

“Our goal is to not just minimize congestion, but to also focus on safe travel by providing motorists with as much as information as possible,” said PennDOT Secretary Yassmin Gramian. “We encourage the public to use 511PA ahead of their trip to plan optimal drive times and to also slow down, drive sober, and always buckle up.”

The Labor Day travel tool allows the public to see how traffic speeds on the Friday before and on Labor Day in 2018 and 2019 compare to traffic conditions during a typical, non-holiday week. Users can choose their region and view an hour-by-hour, color-coded representation of traffic speeds to help determine the best times to travel during the holiday. 511PA also offers real-time, traffic speed information for thousands of roadway miles throughout Pennsylvania.

While PennDOT will remove lane restrictions and suspend construction projects wherever possible, the Historic Holiday Traffic”page also allows the public to view interstate restrictions that will be in place during the holiday travel period.

The public can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles in Pennsylvania by visiting www.511PA.com. The service, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.