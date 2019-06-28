Iteris given contract extension for Wyoming’s 511 traveler information service

Supplier of applied informatics systems for the transportation industry, Iteris Inc. has been awarded a two-year contract extension by the Wyoming Department of Transportation (WYDOT) to continue its support of the state’s 511 traveler information service.

The contract extension will continue Iteris’ current work to provide the core services of Wyoming’s 511 interactive voice response (IVR) system, as well as transition the WYDOT service to ZephyrTel’s telecommunications platform. Wyoming’s 511 service is built on Iteris’ advanced traveler information system (ATIS) platform, which currently powers 11 traveler information systems across the USA and garnered over 60 million combined interactions in the past year, and 7.9 million individual IVR phone calls.

Work under the new contract will commence on July 1 in order to continue seamless operations and maintenance of Wyoming’s 511 system. Under the contract, Iteris will continue to provide the 511 Wyoming IVR phone service, including the IVR service for the Wyoming Authorized Travel program. Having deployed its first system in 1996, Iteris is now the leader in the country’s traveler information system market, with a 25% share. Using data from its ClearPath Weather system, the Iteris 511 program will continue providing critical winter road information along Wyoming’s key commercial transportation corridors.

“We are pleased to continue our statewide IVR services in the state of Wyoming as we expand our managed services, with a total of 11 ATIS deployments nationwide and over 60 million 511 touches in the past year alone,” said Moe Zarean, vice president and assistant general manager of transportation systems at Iteris. “Wyoming’s 511 service is one of the nation’s most utilized traveler information systems, especially during life-threatening winter weather, and we are proud to help road users access official real-time travel requirements to safely plan their travel across and through the state.”