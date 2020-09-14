AccuWeather joins the Here Marketplace

Here Technologies has announced that AccuWeather has joined its Marketplace to sell weather-related information that has several use cases.

The Here Marketplace is a hub for global location data exchange and a means to accelerate data-driven innovation. With AccuWeather, both parties are yielding mutually beneficial results: Here contributes the platform and qualified business connections while AccuWeather contributes its robust data products. Furthermore, AccuWeather can now leverage Here’s expertise, reputation and global relationships in several industries to accelerate its penetration and growth into these markets.

Some of the uses for AccuWeather data include predicting electric vehicle (EV) range, which can be effected by high or low temperatures making access to current and forecasted temperatures valuable for trip planning and recharging.

Wind data can also help fleet managers and truck drivers know which portions of their route could overturn their vehicles and negatively impact cargo loads and successful deliveries. Threats of severe weather also enable truck drivers to select the optimal route to their destination, ultimately improving ETAs and keeping costs down, while keeping drivers and their cargo protected.

For users of micromobility access to current and future radar, plus precipitation, in near-real time along a route lets riders exposed to the elements in motorcycles, bicycles and scooters plan when and where to take cover or reroute to avoid heavy rains.

“We look forward to using the Here Marketplace for an additional sales and distribution channel to tap the growing ecosystem of partners, customers and developers across several sectors,” said David Mitchell, AccuWeather VP of digital media and emerging platforms. “We are attracted to the Here Marketplace for its ability to enable consumers to find data that is meaningful to them through a secure, anonymized, and transparent manner.”

Sanjiv Ghate, VP and head of marketplace at Here Technologies said, “We are excited to announce that AccuWeather brings to the Marketplace their historical, current and forecast weather conditions, which allows customers to leverage this data in their solutions or combine it with other rich content available on the Marketplace from HERE and third parties to build compelling geospatial solutions. The partnership further underscores the HERE Marketplace as the destination for all location services and data needs.”