Valerann joins Nvidia Metropolis to enhance safety and efficiency of transportation infrastructure

Valerann has announced that it has joined Nvida Metropolis, a partner program focused on bringing to market a new generation of vision AI applications.

Valerann is already working with some of the world’s largest road transportation infrastructure operators to revolutionize the transportation industry. The company’s software solution, Lanternn by Valerann, elevates mission-critical roadway operations management to new heights by empowering road-traffic operators to take timely, informative, data-driven decisions. The powerful data analytics platform is capable of ingesting and processing very large volumes of structured and unstructured data in real time. Enriched by data from multiple available data sources, Lanternn by Valerann delivers accurate and comprehensive analytics and insights, thus improving road operators’ situational awareness.

The flagship product leverages the superior capabilities of Nvida graphics processing units (GPUs) for cost-efficient processing of complex and compute-intensive workloads, such as real-time video analytics processing and road incidents detection (e.g., wrong-way driving, accidents, stop vehicles, static object detection).

Being part of the Nvida Metropolis enables Valerann to accelerate the worldwide adoption of its next-generation advanced traffic management systems, making roads safer and road management operations more efficient and helping to create a more sustainable future.

Nvida Metropolis makes it easier and more cost effective for enterprises, governments, and integration partners to use world-class AI-enabled solutions to improve critical operational efficiency and safety problems. The Nvida Metropolis ecosystem contains a large and growing breadth of members who are investing in the most advanced AI techniques and most efficient deployment platforms and using an enterprise-class approach to their solutions. Members can gain early access to Nvida platform updates to further enhance and accelerate their AI application development efforts. Further, the program offers the opportunity for members to collaborate with industry-leading experts and other AI-driven organizations.

“By using our solution, Valerann customers have full visibility on the road situation, have accurate prioritization of events and are able to reduce time required to attend to incidents, thus increasing safety of roads under their management, “says Ran Katzir, CTO of Valerann. “We thrive for continuous improvement of our mission-critical solution, and joining Nvida Metropolis will enable us to deliver our next-generation, cost-efficient solution to the market faster.”

Image: Adobe Stock