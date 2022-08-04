TRL Software and Experion Technologies form JV to support India’s road system expansion

TRL Software and Experion Technologies have set up a joint venture in India to future-proof the country’s road systems using local talent and the best of international research.

Through TRL Technologies India Pvt Ltd, which is headquartered in Trivandrum, Kerala, TRL Software and Experion Technologies will provide India with advanced traffic management solutions including the iRoads road asset management system, iMaap accident analysis software, and urban traffic control (UTC) software, supported by a local team.

Experion Technologies has been the software development partner of TRL for more than a decade.

“India has welcomed teams of experts from TRL many times over the years; with a global focus on road safety and Vision Zero, now is the perfect time to be building a fresh team with a business that is well known for hiring and training the best,” said Dr Paul Zanelli, managing director of TRL Technologies. “I look forward to working with the team to reduce congestion, deliver on clean air targets and make the road network safer for everyone.”

“In TRL, we have found a perfect partner, as we are able to harness our own prowess in the domain with their niche expertise and jointly offer cutting-edge technologies in road safety, infra-asset management, and accident analysis,” added Binu Jacob, CEO & managing director of Experion Technologies. “This JV augurs well for the ‘Make in India’ program and it is an advantage for India wherein global technology gets an Indian context. We aim to onboard a few key clients in the next 2–3 years as we aggressively look to market these proven global products in the Indian market.”