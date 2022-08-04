All US states submit deployment plans under Biden’s EV infrastructure formula program

The US Department of Transportation and the Department of Energy have announced that all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico have submitted electric vehicle (EV) infrastructure deployment plans as required under the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program established and funded by President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

The plans are required to unlock the first round of the US$5 billion of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law formula funding available over five years to help states accelerate building out the national EV charging network and making EV charging accessible to all Americans.

To access these new funds, each state was required to submit an EV Infrastructure Deployment Plan to the Joint Office of Energy and Transportation that describes how the state intends to use its share of NEVI Formula Program funds consistent with Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) guidance.

The Biden administration plans to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030.

“We appreciate the thought and time that states have put into these EV infrastructure plans, which will help create a national charging network where finding a charge is as easy as locating a gas station,” said US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg. “We will continue to work closely with all 50 states, DC and Puerto Rico to ensure EV chargers across the country are convenient, affordable, reliable and accessible for all Americans.”

“President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law provides states with both the funding and framework to build out a reliable charging network that gives people the confidence they need to buy and use electric vehicles,” added Acting Federal Highway Administrator Stephanie Pollack. “Our partnership with states is critical as we build out this national network and we work to ensure every state has a good plan in place for using NEVI Formula Program funds.”

With all state EV deployment plans now submitted, the Joint Office and FHWA will review the plans and continue to work with states, with the goal of approving state plans by September 30. Once each state plan is approved, state departments of transportation will be able to deploy EV charging infrastructure through the use of NEVI Formula Program funds.

President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law includes US$7.5 billion for EV charging, along with over US$7 billion to support critical minerals supply chain necessary to support domestic EV battery manufacturing.