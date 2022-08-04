USDOT to host V2X communications summit

The US Department of Transportation (USDOT) will host a Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) Communications Summit at its headquarters in Washington, DC on August 24-25, 2022, and online.

The summit, which will run daily from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm EDT, will include both in-person and virtual breakout sessions for attendees. Advance registration is required to participate in this event. In-person attendees should register by August 19, 2022.

The USDOT has long supported the deployment of V2X technologies, which have proven benefits including crash avoidance for travellers and vulnerable road users and reduction in traffic congestion and associated emissions.

With the rapid advancement of technologies and emerging alternative communication concepts and approaches, the summit will focus on charting a successful path forward for V2X deployments within the remaining 30 MHz channels of the spectrum.