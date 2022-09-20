Traffic Technology launches latest generation speed indication display solutions

Traffic Technology, a provider of solutions for transportation monitoring, has launched its latest generations of radar speed indication displays (SID), combining many years’ experience, innovation, and development.

Developed with an industry-leading radar sensor, SID’s modern technology is capable of accurate measurement of speed from 2 mph (3 km/h), meaning it can also be used in pedestrian zones, as well as for road safety in school zones, community engagement, SpeedWatch activities and more.

SID provides a non-confrontational warning to drivers, warning them of their speed via an LED display and putting social pressure on them to decrease speed when required.

Physical enhancements include a lightweight case, taking installation time down to five minutes by a single operator.

Users can now choose from three Generation 5 SIDS, all with high performance display system, all with ‘smiley’ face for positive driver feedback, installation bracket and power pack, coupled with many advanced features that can be individually customised for the user’s preference

The Gen5 SID Lite provides a 6kg lightweight radar road safety education display, LED text message, Bluetooth communications, and hand activation for speed threshold change, without data capture.

Meanwhile, the Gen5 SID Smart provides a 6kg lightweight radar road safety education display, providing data capture and reporting for smart road safety education, MyTrafficData online analysis suite, Bluetooth communications, TXT/DMP data formatter, internal data memory, exit speed capture and cloud transfer.