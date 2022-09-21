In an exclusive interview at the ITS World Congress in LA, Phil Avery, founder and managing director of Navtech Radar, tells TTi how his solutions are able to detect and classify vehicles, even in the harshest conditions, thereby providing the technological underpinning for new highway paradigms such as all-lane running. You can visit Navtech Radar at Stand 1606 at the LA Convention Center until September 22nd, 2022.
EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: How radar detection improves road safety and increases throughput
