Siemens wins 10 year contract to upgrade UTC in Renfrewshire, Scotland

Siemens Mobility Limited has been awarded a 10-year contract by Renfrewshire Council, Scotland, to upgrade and expand the council’s traffic control system.

Covering 66 controlled sites across Renfrewshire, which includes both Paisley and the Braehead shopping and entertainment complex, the contract will see Siemens Mobility replace Renfrewshire Council’s existing, locally hosted urban traffic control (UTC) system with the company’s latest cloud hosted UTC-UX solution. The company will also upgrade the outdated analogue communication links to the on-street traffic controller infrastructure across the region.

Siemens Mobility’s system provides a secure, scalable and cost-effective UTC solution, with users benefitting from a completely new user interface that provides a suite of tools and dashboards to better manage traffic signals on the road network.

It is easy to use and intuitive, operating directly from a web browser with a rapidly growing Local Authority user community. Connected to Renfrewshire Council’s traffic signals at junctions and crossings, the system will collect traffic data from on-street detectors and provide an accessible, reliable and efficient urban traffic control system to optimise the flow of traffic at controlled junctions and reduce delays to drivers.

The new system will support real-time adaptive traffic control using SCOOT (Split, Cycle, Offset Optimisation Technique) at 30 junctions. Importantly, throughout the migration to the new hosted solution, there will be no break in availability at sites currently operating under SCOOT control.

As part of the upgrade Siemens Mobility will design, supply and install a new digital internet protocol (IP) based communications network, installing the company’s latest Stratos Outstation Units. This will allow Renfrewshire Council to use its hosted Stratos traffic management system with the Stratos Traffic Signals Module to effectively monitor 66 locations.

Wilke Reints, Managing Director of Siemens Mobility’s Intelligent Traffic Systems business in the UK, says: “We’re delighted to have been awarded this contract by Renfrewshire Council, and to build on the work that we have already delivered in Renfrewshire. We are looking forward to working closely with the Council’s team to provide a significantly enhanced traffic management system.

“With the introduction new and innovative systems, we are enabling organisations like Renfrewshire Council to get the most from their operations, adding intelligence to their existing infrastructure and ultimately delivering an enhanced and more predictable experience to road users.”