NOCoE announces TSMO Resource Connect Service

The USA’s National Operations Center of Excellence (NOCoE), has just announced the launch of its TSMO (Transport Systems Management and Operations) Resource Connect Service, to help transportation professionals find resources and plan for the future

The program is designed to help TSMO professionals and others in the transportation community find the resources and people they need to advance the practice of TSMO in their organizations and the important work that they do, day in and day out.

As part of the new service, NOCoE managing director Patrick Son will be available by appointment to help practitioners and industry leaders work through specific TSMO issues. “Whether it’s people or files, we’re here to help you make the right connections to improve your systems and ultimately, the lives of your constituents,” says Son.

“We’re evolving as an organization to meet the growing needs of our constituents,” he continues. “When we first started, a handful of people knew how to contact us, some of it was word-of-mouth, while others randomly found us through Google. But it’s a new day, and we’ve created the TSMO Resource Connect service to be a resource for the growing TMSO industry, one that gives you access to information and people when you need it.”

Thirty minute appointments can be booked using an online scheduling tool. And help can be offered in finding resources, experts, technologies or initiatives on any TSMO topic.

“We want to continue growing this program and be the go-to TSMO resource for the transportation industry,” says Son. “And if video conferencing or phone calls don’t work for you, just shoot us an e-mail, and we’ll help find anything you need.”

For more information on TSMO Resource Connect or to book and appointment with NOCoE Managing Director Patrick Son, please visit: https://transportationops.org/tsmo-resource-connect.

The mission of NOCoE is to empower the TSMO community to succeed by building its knowledge, skills and abilities. NOCoE was born of a partnership of the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials (AASHTO), the Institute of Transportation Engineers (ITE) and the Intelligent Transportation Society of America (ITS America) with support from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA), to serve those in state departments of transportation, regional planning organizstions, municipalities, local agencies as well as private sector organizations.