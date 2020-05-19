South Carolina DOT upgrades traffic analysis with Iteris ClearGuide

Smart mobility infrastructure management company Iteris recently announced that the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) has upgraded to its ClearGuide solution to support its statewide transportation operations program.

The multi-year agreement, which is renewable for up to five years, has a total potential value of US$1.8 million. SCDOT was given early access to the ClearGuide solution to help reduce travel delays, and manage congestion and evacuation traffic during and after severe weather conditions. Full implementation of the ClearGuide solution, part of the ClearMobility™ Platform, is now complete.

With real-time and historical traffic data from Here Technologies ClearGuide gives SCDOT the ability to analyse and visualise traffic data to improve roadway mobility and safety across the state, and support its 10-year improvement plan. The data utilised in the ClearGuide solution also supports the state’s 511 traveler information service, which Iteris developed and has operated since 2013, including a website, mobile apps and Interactive Voice Response (IVR) telephone system.

With ClearGuide, SCDOT has access to powerful features including: dynamic maps to support detailed traffic analysis; features to help identify and mitigate congestion; animations to analyse events and optimise response plans; historical trend reports and dynamic congestion charts to track reliability and support planning; and easy analysis of major South Carolina roadways through user-defined routes. The ClearGuide solution is designed to grow and expand to meet SCDOT’s future challenges, as well as ingest a wider range of information, such as data from connected and autonomous vehicles.

“We are pleased to have completed SCDOT’s upgrade to the ClearGuide solution,” says Rob Perry, traffic engineering director at SCDOT. “As the state begins to plan its reopening, ClearGuide will enable SCDOT to calculate changes in speeds and travel times as we return to more normal, pre-pandemic traffic patterns.”

The ClearMobility Platform is a complete solution for continuously monitoring, visualising and optimising mobility infrastructure around the world to help ensure that roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive. The ClearMobility Platform applies cloud computing, artificial intelligence, advanced sensors, advisory services and managed services to achieve safe, efficient and sustainable mobility.