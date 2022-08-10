Kapsch TrafficCom supports Sharjah´s new traffic flow project

Sharjah, the capital city of the Emirate of Sharjah, is developing its intelligent traffic management capabilities together with Kapsch TrafficCom.

A new, centralized control system will help provide improved traffic flow and shorter travel times for drivers across the majority of the city and increase the safety of citizens. Additionally, a state-of-the-art traffic control center will enable the city to manage traffic in a comprehensive and coordinated way directly across 48 key junctions.

The system will also strengthen Sharjah’s position as a “healthy city”, as improved traffic flow also means fewer emissions and higher quality of living for city residents, while cutting down fuel costs for commuters.

Over a period of 12 months, which started in May 2022, Kapsch TrafficCom will supply and install 48 controllers, cameras and its EcoTrafiX software, integrate the system and design a traffic control center for city authorities. The company will also maintain the system for three additional years.

The EcoTrafiX Expert software that is installed at the central control center receives the traffic data collected by the video cameras and traffic controllers, and through calculations identifies the optimal cycle and split for each intersection based on traffic volume, stop duration and more. This information is then sent back to the traffic controller which adapts traffic light cycles and other variables to optimize the flow of traffic and ultimately reduce travel time, average required stops and also emissions.

“We at Kapsch TrafficCom are delighted to support Sharjah City in a project of this magnitude and are thankful for the excellent cooperation with the team in the traffic engineering department of SRTA. The technology will optimize the city’s traffic for the benefit of residents’ quality of life, resulting in less time in the car throughout their journey,” said Fakhar Munir, country manager UAE at Kapsch TrafficCom. “This project reinforces Sharjah’s position as one of the leading cities in the UAE when it comes to traffic management.”

With 1.5 million people, Sharjah is the third-most populous city in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).