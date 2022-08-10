Teledyne FLIR cameras installed along world’s longest mid-span suspension bridge

Teledyne FLIR has provided its dual thermal AID camera technology for the new 4608-meter-long 1915 Çanakkale Bridge in Turkey.

Part of the Malkara-Çanakkale Motorway, the 1915 Çanakkale Bridge is the longest mid-span suspension bridge in the world to date. The deck carries six lanes of motorway (three in each direction), and two walkways on each side for maintenance purposes.

Teledyne FLIR supplied 98 of its ITS-632 Dual AID camera units for installation along the entire bridge length every 96 meters on each side. The camera can reliably detect incidents – including collisions, stopped vehicles, wrong-way drivers and pedestrians – in challenging lighting and weather conditions. In addition, the camera also detects fires within seconds of ignition and provides valuable traffic data, including number of vehicles and vehicle classes.

The visible-light camera offers bridge operators a way to verify incidents in real time in a visual way. The footage can also be used as forensic evidence after an incident.

The Teledyne FLIR dual series AID cameras have their video analytics embedded within the camera. Since the camera takes care of all the video analytics processing, the video stream does not need to be sent over the network to a central processing server. If the network goes down, the camera can still store its incident events. If an AID camera goes down, the rest of the network and camera infrastructure are not affected.

Teledyne FLIR also delivered eight of its FLIR Elara DX-Series multispectral pan/tilt/zoom (PTZ) security cameras, which offer control room operators extra means to monitor the bridge for incidents.

Information coming from the 98 AID cameras and eight security cameras is collected and managed by FLIR’s Flux video detection management system. Control room operators use this software to overview traffic data, events, alarms and video images generated by the various cameras. Flux provides a user-friendly interface composed of a monitoring and a reporting application and enables real-time monitoring of events and alarms.